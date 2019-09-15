ST. LOUIS — Pam Hupp’s story has reached national audiences on TV for several years—and now, it’s about to become a podcast.

Dateline NBC announced the show’s first true-crime original podcast called ‘The Thing About Pam’. It’s hosted by long-time Dateline reporter Keith Morrison. The six-episode series debuts Sept. 18.

In August, Hupp was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Louis Gupenberger at her home in O’Fallon, Missouri, back in 2016. But the whole case started five years earlier in Lincoln County. Here’s the podcast synopsis from Dateline:

Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder. But Russ Faria insisted he did not kill his wife. Betsy’s brutal murder set off a chain of events that would leave one man dead, another man implicated, and expose a diabolical scheme. It would also see Dateline NBC—the true-crime original—become a part of the never-ending saga that proves the old adage: Truth is stranger than fiction. This original series from Keith Morrison and Dateline defies all expectations.

Hupp's story has been featured on Dateline several times. She even impersonated a real-life Dateline producer to lure Gumpenberger to her home.

Keith Morrison will explore why Hupp pretended to be a Dateline producer, and he'll take listeners through each chapter of the twists and turns in the case.

‘The Thing About Pam' will be available for free on all podcast platforms. To hear a preview of the series, click here.

