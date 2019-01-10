LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Pamela Hupp’s case has recently been back in the national spotlight.

Dateline’s podcast hosted by Keith Morrison ‘The Thing About Pam’ debuted at the top of Apple’s podcast chart. On Sept. 27, Dateline aired a two-hour episode on Hupp’s story.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the Major Case Squad report in Betsy Faria’s murder on Sept. 30. 5 On Your Side reached out to a spokesperson from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to ask why they are now releasing the report, but we have not heard back.

On Dec. 28, 2011, Lincoln County Sheriff Mike Krigbaum requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to assist in the homicide investigation of Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Kay Faria. The following links are from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis case 2011-501. Some of the personal information and content personal in nature such as address, phone numbers and dates of birth are redacted.

Faria was found murdered on December 27, 2011, at her and her husband, Russ' home in Troy, Missouri. She had been stabbed 55 times.

Her husband was originally charged in the murder, but he was acquitted in 2015.

Hupp, who was reportedly the last person to see Betsy alive, collected $150,000 in life insurance after her death. She had become Betsy's beneficiary several days before the murder and reportedly later told investigators she was also her lover.

In June, prosecutor Mike Wood confirmed to 5 On Your Side, Lincoln County would reopen the Faria case. The announcement came the day after Pamela Hupp appeared in court and entered an Alford plea in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger.

Previous stories

RELATED: The Pam Hupp story to be featured in 2-hour Dateline this week

RELATED: Pam Hupp's story is now a podcast hosted by Dateline's Keith Morrison

RELATED: Convicted murderer Pam Hupp to be formally sentenced on Monday

RELATED: Unsolved murder case of Betsy Faria to be reopened

RELATED: Pam Hupp to serve life in prison for Gumpenberger murder