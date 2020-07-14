'The community is here for him' | Paramedic paralyzed after car crashes into Jefferson County ambulance

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two Joachim-Plattin paramedics responded to an overdose call on Sunday.

But on the way to the hospital on Interstate 55, the health care professionals also became patients.

Just north of Route Z near Pevely, a 60-year-old driver swerved into another lane and smashed into the left side of the ambulance.

That's when the ambulance hit a guardrail, went into the grass median, hit the cable barrier and overturned.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Charges have not been filed against the driver who hit them. The patient in the ambulance had a fractured pelvis.

"That's the call you never want to get, that one of your ambulances is in an accident. We had two paramedics that were severely injured. Captain Greg Maguire was the drive," administrator Curt Stueve said.

Maguire has been with the department for 39 years.

"He suffered a concussion and a spinal injury," Stueve said.

He had a successful surgery and hopes to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days.

Joining a year ago, 27-year-old Erik Bedwell was an attendant in the back.

"Unfortunately he severed a spinal cord and he’s paralyzed to the waist down," he said.

From the beginning, his co-workers stepped in.

The team that's trained to save the day, didn't know they'd be saving one of their own. Showing up to the crash scene, ready to help.

"When you pull up there and see one of your trucks on the side you know it’s your fellow workers, your heart sinks but you step in and do what you have to do. That’s what we are trained to do and that’s what they did." Stueve added.

But the help doesn't stop there. The ambulance district hopes to continue assisting Bedwell.