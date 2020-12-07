I-55 closed at Highway Z near Pevely after crash involving ambulance

A medical helicopter landed on the highway around 30 minutes after the crash was reported

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Interstate 55 is closed past Highway Z north of Pevely after a crash involving an ambulance Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at 1:54 p.m. MoDOT traffic cameras showed a backup of traffic with several emergency vehicles at the scene.

A damaged ambulance with the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District was sitting on the shoulder of the highway.

A medical helicopter was seen landing on the highway at around 2:15 p.m. There was no further information on any possible victims or the circumstances of the crash.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.