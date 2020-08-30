3 injured during parking garage incident in downtown St. Louis

Police said the passengers were injured by either striking a concrete support beam or from falling from the moving SUV

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three people were injured during an accident in a downtown St. Louis parking garage late Saturday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was driving a white SUV in the parking garage at 1000 Spruce Street around 11:10 p.m. Saturday and three people were hanging out of the sunroof.

Police said the three passengers – a 23-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 14-year-old girl – were injured by either striking a concrete support beam or from falling from the moving SUV.

The driver of the SUV fled from the scene and the three passengers were transported to a hospital.

The 23-year-old man was listed in critical condition and his vitals were unstable when he was transported, the 26-year-old’s vitals were stable when he was transported, but his condition has not been made available and the 14-year-old girl was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any further details.