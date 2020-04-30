x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Pat Maroon and family donate food to first responders in Clayton

St. Louis' hometown hero delivers again

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis' hometown hero has stepped up once again.

Current Tampa Bay Lightning forward and former St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup hero Pat Maroon took some time out of his day on Wednesday to donate meals to the Clayton Police and Fire Departments.

The food came from the St. Louis landmark, Charlie Gitto's. Maroon's fiance, Francesca, is Charlie Gitto's granddaughter.

Maroon and family brought everything from salad, pasta, meatballs and, of course, toasted ravioli for the first responders. Maroon became (presumably) the first player to ever eat toasted ravioli out of the Stanley Cup last summer.

With the NHL season on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroon and the rest of the players in the league are riding out the stoppage at home.

Post by stlheronetwork.

We recently caught up with the Oakville grad while he's riding out the shutdown.

Watch: Catching up with Pat Maroon

RELATED: Blues exploring the possibility of hosting the Stanley Cup Playoffs

RELATED: Checking in with hometown hero Pat Maroon during the NHL stoppage

RELATED: The Stanley Cup is normally busy this time of year, but it's now locked up

RELATED: Hometown Hero: The Pat Maroon story

RELATED: Maroon 'excited' to be back in St. Louis, receive Stanley Cup ring

RELATED: Pat Maroon will always be St. Louis' hometown hero