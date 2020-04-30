Pat Maroon and family donate food to first responders in Clayton

St. Louis' hometown hero delivers again

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis' hometown hero has stepped up once again.

Current Tampa Bay Lightning forward and former St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup hero Pat Maroon took some time out of his day on Wednesday to donate meals to the Clayton Police and Fire Departments.

The food came from the St. Louis landmark, Charlie Gitto's. Maroon's fiance, Francesca, is Charlie Gitto's granddaughter.

Maroon and family brought everything from salad, pasta, meatballs and, of course, toasted ravioli for the first responders. Maroon became (presumably) the first player to ever eat toasted ravioli out of the Stanley Cup last summer.

With the NHL season on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroon and the rest of the players in the league are riding out the stoppage at home.