Pattonville High School students sent home after school shooting threat written in restroom stall

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is investigating a school shooting threat Monday morning that caused Pattonville High Schools students to go home early.

According to a letter from the District Superintendent Dr. Barry Nelson, a student told staff that someone wrote a graffiti threat on the wall of a stall in two boys' restrooms which said, “I’m going to shoot the school Monday.”

Nelson said school officials immediately started investigating the threat, but due to the disruption the incident caused, they decided to send students home for the day as a precaution.

“We want to assure our community that safety is our first priority,” He said. “Pattonville takes all potential threats seriously and will always investigate them thoroughly with our police partners.”

Students are reminded that anyone spreading rumors or making threats, real or as a joke, will not only face disciplinary action in ordinance with the School Behavior Guide but also criminal charges.

Nelson also asked parents to remind their students to express any concerns with a trusted adult such as a parent, teacher, school administrator or police partner. “Also, please remind your child about the consequences of making threats,” Nelson said.

He thanked the student who brought the concern to the school’s attention and said, “We are doing everything in our power to investigate the threat.”

