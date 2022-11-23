Hit-and-run kills pedestrian late Tuesday night in St. Louis

The crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues.

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.

Police said a male victim was struck by an unknown vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. Accident reconstruction was handling the incident.

As of Wednesday morning, the name of the victim was not yet released.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.