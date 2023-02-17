St. Louis man fatally struck by truck Thursday night in St. Clair County

The man failed to stop for traffic, according to ISP, and was hit by a truck while running across Collinsville Road.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man died Thursday night after being struck by a truck on Collinsville Road.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m., at Collinsville Road and Yale Avenue.

According to a report from Illinois State Police, a St. Louis man was attempting to cross the road at Collinsville Road and Yale Avenue, at the same time a GMC truck was driving east on Collinsville Road.

The man failed to stop for traffic, according to ISP, and was hit by the truck while running across Collinsville Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was 65 years old. Police have not released his name as of Friday morning.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.