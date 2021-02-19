Man hospitalized after being struck by car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after he was struck by a car late Thursday night in St. Louis.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash at 10:22 p.m. near Benton Street and North Florissant Avenue, near the border of the St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods. According to a preliminary investigation, a 37-year-old woman was driving her 2009 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on North Florissant Avenue when she said the man suddenly appeared in the lane in front of her car. She said she was unable to avoid hitting him.
The woman immediately stopped and called 911, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital with an injury to his leg and head. Police did not release his condition but said his vitals were stable.
The driver was not injured. An investigation is ongoing.