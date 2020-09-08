Man presumed dead after being struck by car, thrown from Chain of Rocks Bridge

Police said the man fell into the Mississippi River late Friday night and has not been found

ST. LOUIS — An unidentified pedestrian is presumed dead after he was struck by a car on the Chain of Rocks Bridge on Friday night and fell into the Mississippi River.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 270, according to a summary report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A man told police he was driving his 2015 Honda Civic over the bridge when he saw a man stumbling in the middle of his lane. The driver swerved to avoid the man but struck him with the front right side of his car.

The man was thrown over the south side of the bridge into the Mississippi River.

The United States Coast Guard responded to search the water for the man. As of Saturday, he had not been found.