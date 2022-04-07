'Happy Fourth of July': People from across the country attend Fair Saint Louis downtown

Police and fire departments were well-staffed at Fair Saint Louis event to keep everyone safe during America's birthday.

ST. LOUIS — It seems everyone kept the peace during the Fair St. Louis day festivities.

However, the heat seemed to be the intruder.

"I'm excited!" Ilyanah Rainey said.

Ilyanah Rainey from Texas and these two sisters Rowan and Hannah Timberlake from Illinois are looking forward to the same thing.

"Definitely the fireworks," Hannah Timberlake said.

If you visited Fair Saint Louis downtown on the Fourth of July before the fireworks show, then you definitely felt the heat.

"It's really hot," Hannah Timberlake said.

"I'm making the best of it, keeping myself hydrated. Obviously maybe an ice slushy is not the best choice. I promise you, I've drunk three bottles of water so far, so this is like my guilty pleasure," said Jazs Campbell from Atlanta, Georgia.

St. Louis Firefighters were on hand to help anyone suffering from the high temperatures.

"Amazingly we've only had five calls, a couple were heat-related, no transports," St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said.

They had trucks parked all around the site, some even spraying water for people to cool off.

"The fire department has several cooling stations strategically placed through the event. It's not a very large footprint so anyone would be able to get to a cooling station, get in some shade and take care of themselves," Mosby said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police had officers covering every block, keeping eyes on the activities.

"They're present. They're known, they make themselves known and they're cool," Nino Tallo from St. Louis said.

"I feel protected. I don't feel like I have to turn my neck every two three minutes I feel like we do have enough security," Campbell said.

That is important so people like the Timberlake sisters can celebrate America's birthday with their active-duty military dad in peace.

"It's special because it's a reminder for the day of those who served,"

Also important for Rainey's family who drove more than 10 hours to visit St. Louis.