This is what you'll see in Fair Saint Louis' fireworks show and when it starts

ST. LOUIS — Fair Saint Louis staff said they will be shooting off nearly 3,000 different fireworks devices tonight on several barges in the river perfectly framing up the Arch starting at 9:30 and running until 10:15 p.m.

This year's display is produced by the Starfire Corporation. Their staff has won competitions for some of their fireworks displays.

They have all different types of fireworks and even some scenes they're going to create during the big show tonight.

They also have a series of what they call special salutes that launch 50 shells in one and a half seconds.

For a grand total of more than 3,600 pounds of explosives.

For some families, this is something they just can't miss.

"Oh yes for sure we have to get our fireworks in. We haven't seen them yet so we are excited about some fireworks,” fair goer Laura Hartung said.