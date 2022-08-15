Man hit, killed by car in St. Louis

Police have not said whether the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene.

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being hit by a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to St. Louis police, the man was found dead in the 6300 block of Hall Street in north St. Louis after being struck.

Police have not said whether the driver that struck the person remained on scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

