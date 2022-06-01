Your guide to Mardi Gras 2022 in Soulard

Soulard's Mardi Gras parade is Feb. 26, but there's plenty of partying happening before then.

ST. LOUIS — Mardi Gras falls on March 1 this year, and the good times are already rolling in Soulard.

Celebrations kicked off on Twelfth Night, but there's plenty of partying still to come in the lead-up to Fat Tuesday.

Here's a timeline of upcoming Mardi Gras events taking place in Soulard. Be sure to check for details on COVID precautions before you go.

Feb. 19: Run For Your Beads 5K

The Missouri Lottery 5K Run for Your Beads takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Eighth and Lafayette. Registration costs $35 ahead of time or $40 on race day. Pitstops along the route provide beer and hurricanes. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each division, as well as the runner with the best costume.

To register, click here.

Feb. 19-20: Taste of Soulard

Taste of Soulard is Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"This self-guided tasting and pub crawl allows you to choose your own adventure through the many Cajun flavors that you will find throughout Soulard," the event's web page says.

Passes cost $35 and include one drink voucher and six food vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the 26 participating bars and restaurants. On Saturday, the Horseshoe Casino Trolleys will be ferrying pub crawlers around the neighborhood.

Click here for more details.

Feb. 20: Purina Pet Parade and Tito's Vodka Wiener Dog Derby

The Purina Pet Parade is back to in-person celebrations after going virtual last year. The 29th annual parade will take place Feb. 20 in Soulard. It takes off at 1 p.m. from 12th and Allen Streets and ends at Soulard Market Park.

Pet owners and their costume pets can march in the parade for a $10 donation per pet, with all proceeds benefiting Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Registration can be done on Purina's website or in person beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the parade. There is no charge for spectators.

After the parade, the Weiner Dog Derby will kick off in Soulard Market Park.

The annual Pardi Paws costumed-pet costume contest will take place online. Winners will be given a year's supply of Purina Pro Plan, apparel from St. Louis CITY SC and gift baskets from BAR K and Purina.

Go to Purina's website for more information.

Feb. 25: Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball

The Mayor's Ball is a Mardi Gras-themed gala with fine cuisine, cocktails and dancing, featuring entertainment this year from Platinum Rock Legends, the Funky Butt Brass Band and DJ Mahf. The ball runs from 7 p.m. to midnight, and tickets start at $150.

Proceeds go to create community grants that benefit the Soulard and Downtown communities.

Click here to buy tickets.

Feb. 26: Bud Light Grand Parade and post-parade street party

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the flagship event of Soulard's Mardi Gras season and is touted as the biggest Mardi Gras parade outside of the Big Easy.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium and makes its way through Downtown South and Soulard, ending at Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The post-parade Rue du Cirque street party runs from 1-5 p.m. Revelers can enjoy live music, see a high heel drag race and take part in a world record attempt for the largest game of flip cup.

The Bud Light Party Centre tent will be also open in Soulard Market Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can hang out with St. Louis Blues legends in the Blues Alumni Party Tent. Tickets cost $140 (and were on sale for $125 at the time of writing). Those who get their tickets by Feb. 20 will be entered to win a signed Al MacInnis jersey.

To go into a tent, masks are mandatory along with proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event.