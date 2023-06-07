Eckert's Farm to offer rare picking season for very limited time

If you miss the limited-time experience, Eckert's will begin their pick-your-own blackberry season in mid-June.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Black raspberries have returned to Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois, but only for a limited time.

From Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11, guests can pick their own black raspberries for $4.99 for a six-ounce container. Six-ounce containers will also be available for purchase at Eckert's County Store for $6.99.

Black raspberries, also known as "black caps" or "thimbleberries," are hard to find at grocery stores. They are usually grown in the wild and found in the northeastern part of the United States, according to Eckert's.

What differentiates them from blackberries are they fruity and have less tart taste.

“With black raspberries already being a rare commodity in the Midwest and the weather being very unpredictable this season, we are thrilled to continue to grow these unique and delicious berries for the third year in a row,” says Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc. “Each year, we have grown more and more black raspberries because our customers love them so much and this year is no different. It's a great summer treat to take advantage of before the blackberry season begins mid-June.”

Field access passes are required for the pick-your-own experience. Guests can purchase the pass starting at $3 on weekdays at the gate and $6 on the weekends. Click here to purchase your pass.

If you miss the limited-time experience, Eckert's will begin their pick-your-own blackberry season in mid-June. Blackberries will be $5.99 per pound.