Small plane crash lands into the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A small plane crashed into the Lake of the Ozarks Monday morning.

It happened in the southwestern portion of the lake at the 3.5 mile marker in the Little Niangua Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol described the plane as an ultralight aircraft.

The pilot reported having trouble with the engine just before the crash, the highway patrol said. The pilot survived with a very minor injury and was picked up by a passerby on their boat.

The plane sunk into the lake.

Highway patrol troopers took the pilot back out to the area where the plane crashed and used sonar to spot where the plane sunk. A photo shared by the highway patrol shows the sonar image and an outline of the plane underwater; part of one of the wings was broken and became separated from the plane.