Man changes flat tire then pulls out a gun on the 2 people he was helping

ST. LOUIS — A man who helped two people change their flat tire ended up robbing them over the weekend in St. Louis, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man told police a man was changing their flat tire while two other men watched. When he was done changing the tire, they said the man asked to be paid for his help. The victim pulled out his wallet to pay him and that’s when they said the man who helped change their flat tire pulled out a gun.