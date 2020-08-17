Man changes flat tire then pulls out a gun on the 2 people he was helping

ST. LOUIS — A man who helped two people change their flat tire ended up robbing them over the weekend in St. Louis, according to police.
Police responded at 11:17 p.m. Saturday to the area of LaSalle Lane and 14th Street just south of downtown St. Louis.
A 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man told police a man was changing their flat tire while two other men watched. When he was done changing the tire, they said the man asked to be paid for his help. The victim pulled out his wallet to pay him and that’s when they said the man who helped change their flat tire pulled out a gun.
The victim handed over his money and cell phone and the three men ran off.
The victims were not injured.