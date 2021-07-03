Police respond to shots fired call at West County Center mall

Police from several area agencies converged Saturday night on West County Center for a report of shots fired

A person contacted 5 On Your Side and said his fiancé was locked inside AKIRA, a women's clothing store inside the mall when five or six shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. He said she told him the store's windows were shot out, and employees and customers were barricaded inside the store.

About three months ago to the day, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to another shooting at the mall. An argument between two groups of people resulted in a shot being fired.

The mall is located on Manchester Road near Interstate 270 in Des Peres.