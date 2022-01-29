Police say medical issue caused driver to crash into O'Fallon, MO, restaurant

Three customers were injured inside Timber Creek Grill, Saturday.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — For the second time in two days, a vehicle crashed into a building in the St. Louis area.

Saturday it happened in St. Charles County, during the noon rush at Timber Creek Grill on Technology Drive in O’Fallon, MO.

O’Fallon police said three people were injured. They were customers, sitting at tables in the dining room. First responders put the car in reverse and backed it right out the way it came in.

Pat Deviney saw it happen.

“She just came through, no braking, made the turn and went right in,” said Deviney. “Three people were carried out on stretchers. It was a four-top table of customers, I think.”

Cottleville Fire Dept. Capt. Eric Litteken said, “When we arrived, we had one vehicle, fully into the building, with multiple patients.”

Friday, an SUV crashed into the entrance of Schnucks grocery store at I-55 and Loughborough. A man and a woman inside the car died from their injuries. Witnesses told police they saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee was moving slowly through the parking when it suddenly accelerated and crashed.

At Timber Creek Grill, O’Fallon Police said the driver had a medical issue which caused the crash.

Deviney was asked if the driver got out of the vehicle, after the crash.

“Well, if she did, I don’t know,” said Deviney, “because it was inside the building.”