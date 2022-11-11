Local nonprofit distributes 1,000 turkeys and nonperishables ahead of Thanksgiving

Operation Food Search, partnered with Schnucks, is helping the families it serves who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal this year.

ST. LOUIS — The cost of inflation is an issue everywhere this holiday season. According to a recent report from Wells Fargo, the cost of turkey alone could be 23% more this year than last year.

One local nonprofit, Operation Food Search, is trying to help the families it serves who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal this year.

"A lot of families don't need to think twice about what they're gonna buy and put on the table," President and CEO of Operation Food Search Kristen Wild said.

She said they're thinking about the families who do need to think twice.

"For other families, they have to make a decision about if they're gonna buy the food they want, or if they'll be able to afford their utility bills, medical expenses or rent payment," she said.

Operation Food Search partnered with Schnucks to donate 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable items to families it serves.

"We're all feeling a pinch when we go to the gas station or the grocery store," Wild said.

Wild said this year's inflation is an even deeper dig.

"For low-income families, inflation hits them especially hard because as it is they're typically spending their income on the basic necessities," she said.

It's something volunteers like Schnuck's Division Manager Megan Kruetzman said gives them perspective.

"A female jumped out of her car, graciously thanking us because she had a family of ten to feed and us being here today was helping her do that," she said.

It's been a hard year for countless families, but small moments like these are their reasons to be thankful.

"To be able to help people, it's been a great day," Kruetzman said.

Operation Food Search also partnered with the International Institute of St. Louis to give vouchers to 100 of its families.