Pappy's Smokehouse burglarized early Friday

According to St. Louis police at the scene of the break-in, no one was injured and there was no major damage inside the restaurant.

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis restaurant was the victim of a burglary early Friday morning.

Pappy's Smokehouse, located at 3106 Olive Street in Midtown, was reportedly broken into shortly after midnight Friday.

Todd Jordan, the general manager of Pappy's, told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that $75 was taken from the cash register and a cash drawer from the register was found in the parking lot behind the restaurant.

Jordan said this was the first time the restaurant had been broken into and burglarized.

Pappy's is just the latest victim in a string of burglaries to happen at restaurants in the St. Louis area. On Wednesday, several restaurants were broken into and had money, cash registers or equipment stolen along with damage inside the building.

Additionally, earlier this month, police said more than 20 burglaries at businesses in city were connected and they were searching for the teenage suspects involved.

