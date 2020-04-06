Protester run over, killed by FedEx truck identified

Barry Perkins was on a part of the tractor-trailer when the driver pulled away, fearing for his own safety. Perkins was eventually run over and died at the hospital

ST. LOUIS — The protester who was run over and killed by a FedEx truck in St. Louis Saturday morning was identified Wednesday.

Barry Perkins, a 29-year-old St. Louis resident, died at the hospital shortly after being run over early Saturday morning.

A police investigation found the driver of a FedEx double tractor-trailer was rerouted off the interstate due to it being shut down by protests and began driving down North Broadway approaching Cass Avenue.

Police said he was stopped again due to another large gathering of protesters. While he was stopped, several people gained access to the first trailer and started to remove items.

Two men were standing on the passenger side footboard and showed the driver they had guns, according to the police report.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told police he feared for his life, honked the horn and began driving until he was stopped by police.

A man, now identified as Perkins, was stuck on the converter dolly between the two trailers while the driver drove away. The driver told police he didn't know Perkins was on the truck, and by the time police stopped the truck, Perkins had already gotten caught by the trailer tire, pulled under and run over by the tire.