Watch Live: Protesters in The Grove march against injustice for black transgender people

ST. LOUIS — Protesters are marching 'against injustice' in The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis Friday evening.

The LGBTQ community in the St. Louis area typically marches in June to celebrate pride. This year, some are gathering with a different tone.

Charles Buchanan with Flower Boi support group, is organizing a march to address injustice for black transgender people.

“I’m exhausted. I’m tired of living at those intersections and feeling attacked at various situations,” said Buchanan. “It is my belief that black queer and transgender people are the most marginalized within black people.”

Buchanan’s event, Rally: Pride Is Cancelled, will happen Friday at 6:30 p.m. Participants will march down Manchester Avenue.

Buchanan said the march doesn’t just rally support for the Black Lives Matter movement. He wants Black Lives Matter to specifically stand up for the black transgender community too, referencing police brutality in the Stonewall Riots 50 years ago.

“We need to see the building of large coalitions between Black Lives Matter and Metro Trans Umbrella Group. We need them to be in the same space at the same time,” he explained.

