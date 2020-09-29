Purina, St. Louis Area Foodbank team up to host pop-up food pantry events

Purina said due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 there’s an increasing amount of local families struggling to put foot on the table for themselves and their pets

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis business and a nonprofit teamed up to help local families on Tuesday.

Purina held its 19th annual PetCare Pride Day.

It’s a day during the work week that is devoted to community service around Purina’s St. Louis headquarters, as well as at many of the company’s production facilities in the U.S.

There was free cat and dog food for pet owners at several locations in St. Louis

Purina teamed up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to host 10 pop-up food pantry events where volunteers and Purina associates distributed boxes of food to local families, including free bags of Purina dog and cat food to pet owners in-need.

Volunteers distributed boxes at Mission STL, Yeatman Liddell Middle School and Mason Clark Middle School.

Several hundred Purina associates also volunteered at home by assembling care packages for local health care workers, kitting essentials for area homeless and made fleece blankets for local pet shelters.