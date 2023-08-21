St. Louis mayor declares Aug. 21 'Queen Bey Day' ahead of Monday concert

Beyoncé will perform at The Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis Monday night. This visit comes years after Beyonce performed for the Formation Tour.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones declared Aug. 21 as “Queen Bey Day” to honor international superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ahead of the Renaissance World Tour Monday night.

According to a city spokesperson, Jones signed the official proclamation to show Beyoncé appreciation for her music, culture, and philanthropy.

Jones recognized Beyoncé’s career accomplishments within the American music industry in the proclamation including her 32 Grammy awards, two Super Bowl half-time shows, and a dozen #1 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

The Houston native started her music career as a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé decided to become a solo artist in 2002 and married her industry husband, Jay-Z, in 2008. Beyoncé quickly soared to the top of the Billboard chart and cemented her name in history as the top Grammy winner of all time, according to American music and entertainment magazine Billboard.

In addition to Beyoncé’s contributions to the music industry, the mayor commended her acts of philanthropy.

BeyGOOD, a public charity foundation founded by Beyoncé, is committed to helping marginalized and underserved communities both nationally and internationally. The charity provides long-term educational scholarships and internships and entrepreneurial and small business opportunities.

“Beyonce is an inspiration to independent women across the world, and St. Louis is ready to move to her iconic hits at (Monday night’s) show … Beyoncé’s idol, Tina Turner, launched her career in St. Louis and our city is proud to be a part of that legacy and her story,” Jones said.

Beyoncé performs at The Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis Monday night. This visit comes years after Beyonce performed in town for the Formation Tour in 2016.