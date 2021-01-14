5 On Your Side obtains audio of St. Louis County police dispatcher using racial slur

There were several seconds of dead air before and after. After about 15 seconds, someone comes on the radio saying "be advised dispatcher your key is stuck open."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has obtained a recording of the St. Louis County Police radio where a dispatcher is heard using a racial slur.



In the 29-minute recording, the dispatcher is heard receiving and relaying messages over the radio. About 19 minutes into the recording, the dispatcher can be heard taking a deep breath before saying "f------ n-----s".

Earlier in the week, a source familiar with the investigation told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the is related to St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton. The dispatcher is also scheduled to retire soon, according to sources familiar with the dispatcher.

The dispatcher in question was immediately suspended and Barton recused herself from the investigation, putting it in the hands of her Deputy Chief, Kenneth Gregory.

In the days since the incident was first reported, local and national organizations spoke out about it and called for the dispatcher to be fired.

Lt. Keith Wildhaber was among those who reacted to the story. After providing a statement about the incident to 5 On Your Side, the St. Louis County Police Association said Wildhaber was "verbally admonished". Wildhaber, who was serving as the commander of the Diversity and Inclusion Unit, requested a transfer from the uint.

“Now, this very important unit is left without a commander during a critical time in which the department must work diligently to heal and regain the trust of the community,” wrote police union Executive Director Joe Patterson.

While organizations called for the dispatcher to be fired, others say that wouldn't go far enough.

William Dailey, an attorney for the Ethical Society of Police, said that would be the first step.

"Before there can be action, there has to first be acknowledgment of an issue," Dailey said.

The department's Diversity and Inclusion Unit rolled out at the start of 2020. Sgt. Ben Granda confirmed it's implemented a number of new programs and protocols like reviewing policies including those for complaints, grievances and discipline. He said the unit expanded cultural competency and awareness programming and implemented implicit bias training, as well as other measures.

Bowman, and other leaders, said the issue stems from the culture and foundation and must be rooted out, starting at the top.

However, just months ago, Chief Barton stated she does not believe systemic racism exists, leaving many to question whether real change can happen in the department.

"There's an extreme danger in knowing that you have people who are employed who are so insensitive and so reckless," Bowman said Monday.