Recent hail storm damages high school marching band's trailer in Wentzville

"We are a new program and it's taken us two years to raise funds for the hail-battered trailer," Shannon Terbrock said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — You might say the North Point 'Grizzly' Band is truly grimacing, and with good reason.

"The hail came from all angles," recalled Shannon Terbrock, vice president of the North Point Band Boosters.

Terbrock said golf-ball-sized hail left its mark outside and inside North Point High School Marching Band's trailer Tuesday night.

"We have significant roof damage and there's still some existing water damage you can see that's starting to dry inside," Terbrock said.

"It was really rough," said 16-year-old Ike Estep, a junior at the high school in Wentzville.

The marching band's trailer was parked behind the school when the storm hit.

For the past two years, North Point Band Boosters has invested countless hours, raising about $13,000 to purchase the trailer. Just last month, the group also spent $4,000 to have the school's logo put on the trailer.

"We're like a family," said Estep, who plays the trombone.

"We started from the ground up being a new band and this trailer is the big thing that we've been working for so long," he said.

The band needs the trailer to travel and compete and haul their instruments and equipment.

The Band Boosters do have insurance.

"Right now, we don't really know the extent of all the damage. The outcome of the appraisal will be done next week by our insurance company. However, if we do have to start from scratch, it will significantly impact us. We'll have to start all over with fundraising efforts," Terbrock said.

'Pride, Passion and Purpose' is the the marching band's motto. Now, more than ever the band's holding on to that to get through this challenging time.

Their next big competition is more than a week away in Belleville.

"We can only keep ourselves positive," said 16-year-old Color Guard member Amanda Gafke.

"We're not sure how it's gonna turn out, but I'm hoping for the best," said Estep said.

Wentzville High School Band Boosters' annual car raffle is their biggest fundraiser.

It will be held on Oct. 24.

Organizers hope it will help raise money to either repair or replace North Point's damaged trailer.