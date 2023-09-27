'Close to golf-ball sized': Hail from fall storm damages cars, homes in Wentzville

"It tore my awning that I have out in the back and all the screens are shredded. It'll need repair," one resident said.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The noise couldn't be canceled out Tuesday night for Wentzville resident Gerri Flynn.

"I thought I had a tin roof on top of me because it was so loud and it was coming down so hard. It was close to golf-ball sized," Flynn said.

Large hail rattled the roof and residents.

Charlotte Anderson lives a few doors down from Flynn at Twin Oaks at Heritage Pointe.



"The neighbor called, I couldn’t hear anything on the phone. I just had to hang up, it was unbelievably loud," Anderson said.

The storm surprised the two as it came rolling through around 8:30 with lightning and icy droppings.



"It looked like a white sidewalk in front of me and all the plants were damaged and torn up," Flynn said. "The wind and hail was unbelievable, lots of people said they went down the basement because it was so frightening."

As it rained cats and dogs, Anderson stood by her furry roommate.

She said she was planning to take the dog for a walk around the same time, but fortunately, her dog had a hunch.

"He would not go out," she said.

The two avoided the storm. However, their home didn't.



"It tore my awning that I have out in the back and all the screens are shredded. It'll need repair," Anderson said.

Flynn faces the same problem.

"All my siding is full of holes and cracks," she said.

The storm came and went, but the neighbors are sticking with each other.