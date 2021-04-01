St. Louis area Red Cross reports increased number of house fires this holiday season

Monday, the Red Cross said it has helped more than 110 people following house fires in the Greater St. Louis area from Dec. 25 to Jan. 3

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has been busy helping fire victims in the days since Dec. 25.

Monday, the Red Cross said it has helped more than 110 people following house fires in the Greater St. Louis area from Dec. 25 to Jan. 3.

Statewide, the Red Cross said it had helped more than 350 people since Dec. 25, including greater metro counties in Illinois and Kansas.

That's an increase from this time last year. The Red Cross said in the same timeframe a year ago, they helped about 80 people in the Greater St. Louis area.

The Red Cross said it helps offer "immediate assistance following home fires including emergency lodging, support for food and clothing and other urgent needs, and help with recovery planning."

The Red Cross recommends these measures for preventing fires:

Safe home heating:

Provide at least three feet of space for all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended.

Place space heaters on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes; keep away children and pets.

Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.

Smoke alarms and fire escape plans:

To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.