Residents in north St. Louis County turn to resource center following flood devastation

One resource center had to close Wednesday to more inclement weather in North County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A resource center that opened for flood victims in Florissant had to close three hours earlier than expected because of storms on Wednesday.

The JFK Community Center on Howdershell Road opened up at 3 p.m. and hundreds of families rushed in to check in with numerous organizations about assistance.

That included meeting with experts in areas such as housing, insurance, food stamp replacement and mental health counseling.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross told 5 On Your Side they had been instructed to shut down earlier by Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and law enforcement due to heavy rainstorms that poured in as multiple victims took numbers and sat down with agents.

“We owe it to you to keep you safe,” one volunteer said as she instructed residents about future centers opening throughout the week.

Before making her way to the center, Cherrai Joseph took a pause on her porch on Palm Drive in Hazelwood.

Her house caught the wave of heavy flooding not once but two times last week.

"My whole life feels like it's in shambles. It's almost like I'm on autopilot in a sense," Joseph said.

She spent the week in an Airbnb going back and forth to her house to clean up what she can and told 5 On Your Side she had been without air conditioning for a week.

Her finished basement took the hardest hit where mold began to form and moisture caused the ceiling to fall.

All of her material for her event business, Make It Happen, was a complete loss.

The single mother with two recent high school grads is now left with no choice but to remain strong.

“It's a bit much and taxing on a person mentally, emotionally, all of that," she added.

At The Reserve at Winding Creek off Interstate 270, unmovable cars lined the apartment complex next to piles of destroyed belongings.

Kameia Ransom’s apartment was condemned.

"I mean I don't have any funds to you know support my son at the moment, support me, you know try to find somewhere to live. School's next month," she said.

The rescheduled date for the Multi-Agency Resource Center at the JFK Community Center is TBD.

The other regional locations this week include:

Thursday, August 4, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive, University City, MO 6313

The City of St. Louis MARC will be held at Friendly Temple Church at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.