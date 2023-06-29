Riverview police receiving mutual aid after 'mass employee walkout'

The Bellefontaine Neighbors police chief said in an email to residents and staff that he was granting mutual aid to Riverview following a “mass employee walkout."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — At least two police agencies are stepping in to help with law enforcement operations in the village of Riverview after an employee walkout Thursday afternoon.

5 On Your Side obtained an email from Bellefontaine Neighbors police Chief Jeremy Ihler that said he was granting mutual aid to Riverview following a “mass employee walkout.”

Just two Riverview officers are still active with the department, Ihler said in the email, which went to his staff and residents.



A St. Louis County police spokesperson confirmed that the department’s patrol division had also been requested to answer emergency calls for Riverview on Friday from 5 a.m.-3 p.m.

“I understand that the police staff is still recovering,” Ihler said of his own department in the email. “Even though the interests of our city, staff and community are always paramount, I have grave concerns for the village of Riverview’s residents and their two remaining police officers.

“The negative consequences of the decisions made within the Riverview government are far reaching beyond their borders and will no doubt have a negative impact on our city, community and staff if we do not provide them aid when possible.”

It was unclear what led to the walkout or if it included other city employees outside of the police department. Riverview leaders did not immediately return a request for comment.