ST. LOUIS — Form Skybar, at Hotel Saint Louis, opens March 4, providing customers with sweeping views of downtown St. Louis and shareable plates that represent the city’s international heritage.

The 2,480-square foot bar, under the direction of local Executive Chef Matthew Birkenmeier, is named after Sullivan’s famous line, “Form follows function.”

Skybar signifies the completion of the $68 million renovation of the hotel, brought back to life by Amy and Armit Gill of Restoration St. Louis.

Restoration St. Louis, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the revitalization of architecturally significant buildings, neighborhoods and thriving communities throughout the country.

For more information, visit Hotel Saint Louis' Facebook page and website.