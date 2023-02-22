Rung for Women empowering women to make changes in career at crucial time

The career advancement organization is accepting applications for their spring cohort.

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted employment in many ways, and some people are re-evaluating what they do for a living.

The career accelerator known as “Rung for Women” is accepting applications for their next cohort. The south St. Louis organization’s mission statement is, “Inspiring all women to climb the economic ladder of opportunity.”

“Particularly in careers of geospatial and technology,” said Rung for Women President Leslie Gill.

She spoke to 5 On Your Side on a cold January night while standing in front of a sign in their lobby that reads “confident.”

“Confident is part of what we want to inspire in members who want to come and accelerate their careers,” said Gill.

Similar signs, and similar themes, decorate their offices at the intersection of Sydney and Ohio.

“Strong mind, strong bodies,” added Gill. “Mental health.”

“Brave, meaning that you need to have a sense of bravery when you walk into these spaces where you might be the first and the only,” she said.

Rung for Women is all in when it comes to motivating women. Their facility in south St. Louis features the Word Wall, with sayings such as:

You got this; you are enough

This is your moment; own it!

There’s also a display of their six core values including joy, self-determination and respect.

“We are really helping women accelerate in existing careers and move into new industries – industries that have growth potential here in the region – technology, geospatial,” Gill said.

“I think the job market is still going to be in flux for the next couple of years,” Dr. Julie Palmer, a Webster University management professor, said.

Palmer said COVID made a lasting impact on the notion of employment.

“People want things, and if they don’t get them, they’re going to leave, and I think companies are paying a lot more attention to that,” she said.

“Tonight, we are going to have our study group for our geospatial program,” Rung for Women participant Jennifer Behrman said.

Behrman is pursuing a possible career change.

“I chose the geospatial program because it’s a new and upcoming industry,” said Berhman. “There’s a lot of room for growth in the St. Louis area with them opening the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and there’s a lot of room for technology and making good money.”

Gill agrees – increasing someone’s salary impacts a lot more than take-home pay.

“Oh, it’s life-changing,” said Gill. “When you are living a life fulfilled, on purpose, with an income that allows you to do things you enjoy, your life is just completely different.”