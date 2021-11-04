Get a six-pack for a canned food donation to Schlafly's "Cans for Cans" program

Schlafly Brewpubs are partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to provide canned food to the more than 392,000 people that depend on the Foodbank.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Schlafly's annual "Cans for Cans" program is returning to all Schlafly brewpubs. The brewery is bringing back their annual canned food drive.

Participants can redeem up to a free six-pack of Schlafly beer in exchange for canned food donations now until Nov. 30.

The food drive is part of the brewery's holiday initiative to help the St. Louis Area Foodbank. St. Louisians can donate to one of three locations.

Locations:

Schlafly Tap Room - 2100 Locust Street

Maplewood Schlafly Bottleworks - 7260 Southwest Avenue

St. Charles Schlafly Bankside - 920 S Main St.

Anyone who donates can receive one can of Schlafly beer. All donated canned goods will be delivered to St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Last year, Schlafly donated more than 3,500-pounds of food from the "Cans for Cans" program.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank provides food and services to 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois. The amount of people that rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year is more than 392,000.