Schnucks announces new grocery store hours

An extra hour to get your grocery store needs!

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks stores are expanding their hours in the latest move to return to pre-pandemic operations.

The St. Louis area grocery store chain announced locations will go back to a 10 p.m. closing time, which is an hour later than the current closing time. The change begins Monday, March 14.

Stores that have different operating hours include:

City Plaza (3431 Union Boulevard, St. Louis)

Sierra Vista (1589 Sierra Vista Parkway, St. Louis)

Downtown Culinaria (315 North Ninth Street, St. Louis)

Cahokia (1615 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia, Illinois)

Also starting Monday, most Schnucks deli, meat and seafood counters will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day. Some locations might have slightly different hours, either opening those service counters at 9 a.m. or closing at 7 p.m.

Schnucks officials said they’re anticipating more customers going to the grocery store more often, with warmer weather on the way and longer daylight hours beginning Sunday.

“We know that as the days become longer and families begin to have more spring and summer activities, we’ll see the volume of shoppers return later in the evening,” said Executive VP Ted Schnuck.

Schnucks has adjusted store hours several times during the pandemic to meet customer demand, health needs and worker shortages.

Closed Easter

All Schnucks stores will close on Easter Sunday, April 17 “in order for teammates to have time with their families and loved ones.” Locations will return to normal hours Easter Monday.

Career fair

Schnucks will hold a company-wide hiring fair on Thursday, March 31 from 1-5 p.m. The job event will take place at all locations as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant. A variety of positions are available. The company said benefits include flexible schedules, career advancement, a daily pay option, tuition reimbursement and health benefits after a qualifying period.