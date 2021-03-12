School district helps Rockwood students cope with recent tragedies

"We definitely have a strong district, but we are human. We are hurting," said Terry Harris, the Director of Students Services for Rockwood Schools.

EUREKA, Mo. — It's been a tough few weeks for students, teachers and staff in the Rockwood School District.

"There is this void and there is this pain, and so the district is hurting," said Terry Harris, the Executive Director Of Student Services.

Three teenagers died in a single-car crash in West St. Louis County last month.

Two of the teens, who lost their lives, were Marquette High School students in the Rockwood District. Two other Marquette students suffered severe injuries.

"You have more kids who are grieving," said Terry Harris.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Eureka High School senior, Kiley Kennedy, was found shot to death in Pacific.

"When you lose kids or staff members who you're connected with, who you have relationships with, you want to honor these individuals were here. We have great counselors, wonderful social workers and therapists," added Harris.

Harris says allowing students to candidly express themselves is key.

"We set up multiple rooms that are just rooms for students. There could be a group therapy type room where kids could come in and maybe journal or do whatever, sit with each other," said Harris.

There's also support for teachers.

"This also gives us an opportunity to have the administrator or someone to pull the teacher out of the classroom to really look at that teacher and check in on that teacher," says the Executive for Student Services.

Critical care Harris says that can help their Rockwood family endure the difficult days.

"I get emotional just talking about it. We come together and pour as many layers of support as possible to make sure that the entire community is taken care of," he said.