$100K Scratchers prize won in Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A lucky Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 top prize from a ticket purchased in Overland.

The scratcher is a $5 game with more than $3 million in unclaimed prizes, which includes one more top prize of $100,000. Players have won more than $13.3 million in the game, including three $25,000 prizes and four $100,000 prizes, the lottery said.

In fiscal year 2022, Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $205.1 million in prizes and retailers received more than $19.5 million in commissions and bonuses, the lottery said. More than $39 million in lottery proceeds went to St. Louis County education programs.