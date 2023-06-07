'This was not a random attack' | Clinton County Sheriff's Office investigating after man fatally shot

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said this shooting was not a random attack. The victim and suspect were acquaintances.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of man that happened early Wednesday morning in rural Clinton County.

According to a press release from Sheriff Dan Travous, the sheriff's office received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at 610 Main Street in Jamestown. Deputies and emergency personnel responded and found a man dead at the scene. He is not being named pending notification of next of kin.

A 52-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the Clinton County Jail pending charges.

This was not a random attack, according to the sheriff's office. It is believed the victim and suspect were acquaintances of some kind.

The sheriff's office is actively investigating this case.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.