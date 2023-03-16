Skeletal remains found in rural Crawford County

“At this time there has not been a positive identification of the remains,” Carnal said.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies and investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found skeletal remains Wednesday morning after reports of suspicious clothing seen on nearby private property.

According to a press release from the office Thursday, Chief Deputy Major Adam Carnal said his office initially received reports on Tuesday evening of suspicious clothing items on the property located at Mound Ridge Road in Cook Station.

The following day, investigators received a warrant to search the property. Once they arrived, they found skeletal remains with the clothing. However, Carnal said the search was halted in the early evening because of how remote and large the area was.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the Steelville Fire Department, Rolla Rural Fire Department and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office to help investigate the scene more thoroughly.

“At this time, there has not been a positive identification of the remains,” Carnal said.

The investigation is ongoing.

There was no further information provided at this time.