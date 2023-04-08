Hiring fair planned for workers at South City Hospital after sudden closure

The health care job fair will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the SLATE offices at 1520 Market Street.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will host an event for workers affected by the sudden closure of South City Hospital.

Some of the region's top health care providers will be at the event, including

Care STL

People's Healthcare Centers

Washington University

BJC

Mercy Medical Centers

Affinia Healthcare

SSM

Family Care Health Centers

Bethesda

V.A. Hospital

the City of St. Louis

At Home Care

Interested applicants should complete a profile before the event by clicking here.

“When South City Hospital closed, our city didn’t just lose a healthcare option; hundreds of employees lost their jobs, hurting working families across St. Louis,” SLATE Executive Director Fredrecka McGlown said in the press release. “Our hearts go out to those who worked hard to care for South City Hospital patients, and SLATE, in partnership with the Department of Health, is ready to help connect healthcare workers to new opportunities.”

South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius, announced it would close after battling financial troubles for years. The 154-year-old hospital faced bankruptcy twice and several lawsuits plagued its persistence to stay open.

Earlier this month, an internal email said the financial deficit and financial stability were deemed too much and obtaining other parties was not reasonably realistic to keep the 178-bed facility open.