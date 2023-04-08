Hiring fair planned for workers at South City Hospital after sudden closure

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will host an event for workers affected by the sudden closure of South City Hospital.
The health care job fair will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the SLATE offices at 1520 Market Street.
Some of the region's top health care providers will be at the event, including
- Care STL
- People's Healthcare Centers
- Washington University
- BJC
- Mercy Medical Centers
- Affinia Healthcare
- SSM
- Family Care Health Centers
- Bethesda
- V.A. Hospital
- the City of St. Louis
- At Home Care
Interested applicants should complete a profile before the event by clicking here.
“When South City Hospital closed, our city didn’t just lose a healthcare option; hundreds of employees lost their jobs, hurting working families across St. Louis,” SLATE Executive Director Fredrecka McGlown said in the press release. “Our hearts go out to those who worked hard to care for South City Hospital patients, and SLATE, in partnership with the Department of Health, is ready to help connect healthcare workers to new opportunities.”
South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius, announced it would close after battling financial troubles for years. The 154-year-old hospital faced bankruptcy twice and several lawsuits plagued its persistence to stay open.
Earlier this month, an internal email said the financial deficit and financial stability were deemed too much and obtaining other parties was not reasonably realistic to keep the 178-bed facility open.
It said it would be transferring patients, intake was no longer happening, and Friday was the last day of work for many employees.