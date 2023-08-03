'It’ll be a blow' | South City Hospital, formerly St. Alexius, closing its doors after years of financial troubles

On Friday morning, 5 On Your Side saw crews wrapping up the logos outside, covering it up with a tarp.

ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis hospital is shutting its doors.

South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius, is closing after battling financial troubles for years. The 154-year-old hospital faced bankruptcy twice and several lawsuits plagued its persistence to stay open.

On Friday morning, 5 On Your Side saw crews wrapping up the logos outside, covering it up with a tarp.

The sign out front was also taken down. As the South City Hospital sign fell, the St. Alexius sign resurfaced.

It's a sign of its transition over the years.

For 59 years, Donna Puckett neighbored the century-old health center. She even dedicated a decade to volunteering at South City Hospital.

"I'm going to miss it immensely, I really am. Everybody said it's a part of life, but life don't have to be so cruel," Puckett said.

Earlier this week, an internal email said the financial deficit and financial stability were deemed too much and obtaining other parties was not reasonably realistic to keep the 178-bed facility open.

It said it would be transferring patients, intake was no longer happening, and Friday would be the last day of work for many employees.

"I think it's going to take away a lot when it leaves, it's going to be an empty building again," Puckett said.

An empty building creates a void in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The hospital is in Alderman Shane Cohn's ward and he echoes the same concerns.

"This is the only hospital outside of the central corridor. This is the only emergency room in southeast of the city and it's another emergency room that's closing. The emergency rooms at other facilities are already overcrowding," he said.

Behavioral Health Response Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Bart Andrews, said he's sad to see it go.

"It became an expert in geriatric psychiatry, so serving an older population. There aren't a lot of hospital options in that part of St. Louis City. That's going to be a blow, they built a safety net niche in that region," Dr. Andrews said.

Dr. Andrews even has a close connection.

"My mom was a psych nurse there for 30-plus years and they provided wonderful care for a long time, so it’ll be a blow for the community because we’re losing important psychiatric bed space," he said.

For Puckett, it's a pivotal place.



"My father was a patient in and out for 15 years," she said.

She said at one point, it felt like family there with everyone knowing each other. As the hospital leaves, Puckett also takes with her the memories.

"I was thinking about going over there and taking some pictures of the hospital, but I want to remember the hospital the way it was," Puckett shared.

Cohn is working to see if a job fair can be hosted for the former South City employees.

For now, there is no exact date for the hospital's official closure.

5 On Your Side reached out to SSM Health, BJC HealthCare and Mercy Hospital for reaction.

BJC HealthCare shared this comment:

While we won't discuss business operations of an outside facility, BJC is proud of the extraordinary care we provide at multiple locations throughout the St. Louis area.

Mercy Hospital released this statement:

“Unfortunately, the closing of hospitals is becoming more common across the country and impacts the health of the entire community, including the latest closure in St. Louis. Mercy is prepared to care for any patients who must now find a new health care provider, and we welcome qualified health care workers who are looking for employment. Patients can visit mercynow.net to find care quickly; anyone interested in joining Mercy can apply at careers.mercy.net.”

Daniel Wiggins, South City Hospital's receiver, shared this information with the St. Louis Business Journal: