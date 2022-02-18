Soulard prepares for Mardi Gras celebrations

Dazzling decorations dangle outside dozens of businesses, vendors prepare to line the sidewalks and organizers are thrilled about three big events this weekend.



"This weekend is food and family and fun kind of event," Mack Bradley said.



Saturday morning at 9 a.m. scores of runners will hit the streets for the "5k run for your beads."



Two hours later, the taste of Soulard is expected to attract tons of Mardi Gras lovers ready to enjoy all kinds of tantalizing good food.



More than two dozen businesses are participating in this year's taste of Soulard. And those businesses are banking on the big celebration to help their bottom lines.



"We're excited to have it down here...back out after the pandemic," Will Mueller of the Great Grizzly Bear said.



The folks at the Great Grizzly Bear are ready to serve up lots of beer, their famous chipotle chili and non-stop, spicy chicken nuggets in dirty rice.



"So those are all gonna be out on the street for the taste of Soulard tomorrow so if you got a ticket you can grab a bite of one of those and it's gonna be a lot of fun," Mueller said.



The annual fun was squashed last year due to COVID-19. Mardi Gras had to go virtual. But this weekend, businesses are hoping for a big turnout.



With near 60-degree temperatures expected on Sunday, a huge turnout will likely pack Soulard to see droves of dog lovers and their beloved pooches pound the pavement for the 29th annual Purina Pet Parade.



"Lots of people in the neighborhood for that. You've got the wiener dog derby after that which everybody knows is the slowest 20 seconds in all of sports...and that's gonna be a good time," Bradley said.