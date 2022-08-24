'We were not able to say goodbye': South city homicide victim's family wants justice

Michael Wiott, a 31-year-old father, was shot and killed in broad daylight on Aug. 15. His family wants justice as police continue searching for the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Miranda Wiott and her twin sister Amanda took a picture of their brother, wishing his life lasted longer.

"One moment we're calm and collected and the next moment it's a burst of tears thinking about what he went through," Miranda Wiott said.

On Aug. 15, their mother, Chris Ringwall, got the news no mother should ever have to hear. Her 31-year-old son Michael Wiott was shot and killed in South St. Louis City at 4:30 in the afternoon.

"My mom called and I got the news that my brother was shot and I fell to my knees, and I couldn't even see straight my eyes just filled with tears," Miranda Wiott said.

Police released a photo of a man they believe is connected to the shooting. St. Louis emergency crews rushed Wiott to the hospital, but by the time his family got there, it was too late.

"We were not able to say goodbye to him, um that was it," Miranda Wiott said.

A week later, family and friends paid their respects at Wiott's funeral on Tuesday.

"Very heartbreaking and to see my grandkids yesterday saying goodbye to their dad was very hard. They're taking it pretty hard. They loved their daddy," Ringwall said.

"He liked to be goofy and make jokes, and he loved just being around people, and he never liked being alone he liked being around somebody all the time," Miranda Wiott said.

Wiott, his sisters, mom and his kids live in House Springs, Missouri. They said they don't visit the city often and aren't sure why Wiott was there.

"It's really scary in broad daylight this happened," Ringwall said.

Many questions remain as police continue to search for the person responsible.

"We're just waiting patiently to find justice and hope justice will be served to the person who caused our family so much grief and loss," Miranda Wiott said.

"Hopefully, he doesn't do it to somebody else's family," Ringwall said.

Wiott was a former restaurant cook. His sister said cooking and drawing were his passions.

He leaves behind two kids, a 7-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

Police haven't said what lead up to the shooting.

And if you recognized the man in this surveillance video, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.