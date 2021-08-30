Squatter injured in vacant house fire in East St. Louis

Two men were squatting inside the home but were able to make it out

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was taken to the hospital after the vacant home where he was squatting caught fire Monday morning.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McLellan said around 6 a.m. a neighbor called in a fire on the 3300 block of Converse Avenue in East St. Louis. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Two men were squatting inside the home but were able to make it out. One of the men was taken to an area hospital for treatment, McLellan said. He did not have information on the man's condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.