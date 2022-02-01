St. Charles County's essential workers getting ready for winter storm

From grocery store workers to first responders, some people can't work from home in a snow storm. In St. Charles County, they'll be staffed up to help the public.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The turnout at the Lake St. Louis Dierbergs location was steady Tuesday evening as people stocked up before the thick of the storm hits.

"Don't have a list, but I'm just grabbing what I can before the storm hits," Grant Harris said.

He was one of the many customers who stopped in Dierbergs on Tuesday.

"Everybody makes jokes that it's milk, bread and eggs," Store Operations Supervisor Evan Reedy said, "but it's everything when it's coming down to a snow scare, so we really try to make sure that we have ample supply across the board whether it be produce, deli, seafood, meat."

Reedy said most of their stock is in good shape, except for the dairy and bread shelves, as expected. Their staffing doesn't seem to be a problem.

"We've made adjustments to bring more people in obviously yesterday, today and making a conscious effort just looking at tomorrow morning depending on how everything shakes out, trying to have people here to take care of our customers," Reedy said.

Over at the St. Charles County Ambulance District, Director of Community Relations Kyle Gaines said their first responders and equipment are ready.

"We've put three additional ambulances on the streets so we now have a total of 22 advanced life supports running 911 calls," Gaines said.

They've added seven leadership positions on the roads ahead of the storm and have three snowplows on standby.

"They're going to be out clearing pathways for our crews to be able to get out of their stations and interestingly two of those snowplows are equipped to handle 911 response also," Gaines said.

Through a winter storm or a pandemic, it's time like these that should remind us to thank our essential workers.

"I appreciate everyone here doing what they're doing and all of the other employees out there working in the middle of the storm in the middle of COVID, so yeah I'm very grateful for everyone out there," Harris said.

Gaines urged people to limit travel and stay home as much as they can over the next few days.