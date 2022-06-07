St. Charles County police training on explosives this week, residents may hear explosions

"Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to remain calm if they hear explosive sounds," the release said.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is asking residents to remain calm if they hear explosions near New Melle Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the department said its bomb disposal unit was scheduled to conduct training exercises at the New Frontier Materials quarry on Highway F just south of New Melle.

The training will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The release said training may also take place Wednesday morning.

The training is being supervised by explosives experts with the FBI.

"Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to remain calm if they hear explosive sounds," the release said.

The St. Charles County Bomb Disposal Unit is responsible for disarming and dismantling potentially explosive devices. The training is part of the unit's extensive training for certifications.