St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar resigns

In a statement, Lohmar wrote he is going into private practice because he can no longer devote the time and energy to the elected position.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has announced he has resigned from his elected position effective immediately to go into private practice.

In a two-page statement, Lohmar wrote in part:

“Inevitably, there will be questions about my decision and about its timing mid-term. Let me answer them this way: this is not a sudden decision nor an easy one. The job of prosecuting attorney is rewarding, challenging, and at times grueling. My family and I came to the conclusion several months ago that it was time for me to consider other professional opportunities as I realized I could no longer give this job the energy and attention it requires and still have time for my family and for my own health and well-being. I did not want to shortchange my colleagues, my family, the people of St. Charles, or myself. Because of that, we knew it was time to begin a new chapter.”

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is expected to appoint an interim prosecutor to serve until he appoints a permanent replacement to complete the rest of Lohmar’s term. Lohmar won re-election for a third term in November 2022.

In his written statement, Lohmar outlines five accomplishments his administration has made since he was first elected in 2012, including the establishment of a Special Victim’s Unit, working with the Criminal Interdiction Task Force, a “zero-tolerance approach” to violent crime by seeking high bonds and mandatory prisons sentences for gun offenses, solving cold cases including the murder of Angie Housman as well as relationships with judges, police departments and hiring “excellent lawyers and staff.”

Lohmar’s tenure has not been free from controversy.

In 2019, the O’Fallon Police Department asked the Missouri Attorney to investigate Lohmar for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend, St. Charles County Judge Erin Burlison. Lohmar and Burlison then issued public statements and Lohmar was never charged with a crime.

Then, in July 2022, police in Miller County, Mo. arrested Lohmar on suspicion of DWI. In a search warrant, an officer wrote Lohmar “attempted to flash his badge,” during the stop, which happened after Lohmar drove around emergency vehicles stopped to attend to an unrelated incident.

"Any assertion that I presented my badge is patently false," Lohmar said in an emailed statement to 5 On Your Side. "I keep my badge in a wallet along with my driver's license and credit cards. The fact that my badge may have been visible was only because I was trying to comply with the officer's request."

Lohmar refused a breath test and a field sobriety test, so the deputy filed a search warrant to draw blood for a blood test, documents stated. A blood sample is used to determine a person's blood alcohol content. The legal limit for operating a vehicle is .08 BAC.

The results of that blood draw remain sealed and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 3, and he has not yet been charged with a crime.

Lohmar's full statement can be found below: