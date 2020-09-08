Families displaced after flash flooding hits St. Charles apartments

One resident said children were passed through an apartment window and loaded into a canoe

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Several families were displaced after flash flooding swept through an apartment complex overnight.

The flooding happened at the Riverview Gardens apartments north of Interstate 370.

Families had to evacuate as waist-deep water poured into the ground-level apartments. The water was even higher outside, where residents said it reached the hoods and windows of some cars.

One resident told 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano that several children were passed through an apartment window and loaded into a canoe.

The apartment complex has faced flooding at least two other times this year. The landlord told 5 On Your Side that she called the city asking them to turn on the water pumps at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The pump has a manual switch that must be pressed to turn on the pumps, she said. But the pumps didn't come on until around 4 a.m.