1 ejected, 2 others injured in 5-car crash on I-255

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were injured in a five-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 255 in Dupo, Illinois.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at around 3:18 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-255, near milepost 9.
One person was ejected in the crash and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two others were taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southbound traffic was being routed onto the Dupo exit Tuesday afternoon.
ISP did not say what may have led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.