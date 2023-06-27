1 ejected, 2 others injured in 5-car crash on I-255

One person who was ejected was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were injured in a five-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 255 in Dupo, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at around 3:18 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-255, near milepost 9.

One person was ejected in the crash and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two others were taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic was being routed onto the Dupo exit Tuesday afternoon.

ISP did not say what may have led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.